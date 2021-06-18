Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 2,119 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MLAB opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.86 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

