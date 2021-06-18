Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $13.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

