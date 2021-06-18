Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $38.33 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and $83,978.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00008529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00142042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00891734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.65 or 1.00044383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,133,975 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,601 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

