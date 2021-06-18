Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,283.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $763.98 and a 52-week high of $1,372.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

