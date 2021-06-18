MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.70. MFA Financial shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 223,126 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

