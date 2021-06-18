MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

