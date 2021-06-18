MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 161,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

