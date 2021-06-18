Michael J. Berry Sells 3,322 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RPD opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
