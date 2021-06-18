Michael J. Berry Sells 3,322 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

