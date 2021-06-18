Michael L. Manelis Sells 10,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 169,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

