Michael Nielsen Sells 129,500 Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Stock

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Director Michael Nielsen sold 129,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,100.

MCR stock opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Macro Enterprises Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$83.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

