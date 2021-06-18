Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

