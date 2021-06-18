Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

