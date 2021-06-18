Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

