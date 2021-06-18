Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

