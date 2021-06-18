Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $256.70

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

