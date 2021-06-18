MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other MICT news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

MICT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 2,157,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,435. MICT has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

