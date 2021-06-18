MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $472,977.63 and $69,570.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00729387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00083978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

