Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 21,067 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 158.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.