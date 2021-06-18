Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,423,440 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.98% of Holly Energy Partners worth $59,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

