Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $70,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.