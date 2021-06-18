Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $55,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.