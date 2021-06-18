Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 898,245 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.18% of Hecla Mining worth $66,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

