Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 104,786 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

