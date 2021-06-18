Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $395.23 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00014771 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $395.23 million and $371.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00134113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00180596 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00881131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,396.53 or 1.00141320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,701,943 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.