Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.