Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

