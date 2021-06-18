Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,454 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

