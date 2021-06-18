Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 134,988 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

