Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,587 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

