Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.