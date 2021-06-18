Mizuho Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $74.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $65.15 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Insiders sold 1,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,344,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

