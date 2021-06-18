Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 5.5%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 4,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $809.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 218,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 241.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HCSF Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

