MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.12. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 62,053 shares changing hands.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $799.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

