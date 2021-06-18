MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $373.11 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,939 shares of company stock valued at $116,286,142. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.