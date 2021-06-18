Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

