Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

NYSE MEG opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $1,738,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.