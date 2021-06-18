MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.08 million and $7,361.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00436868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

