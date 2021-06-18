Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $255,245,000 after buying an additional 941,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.