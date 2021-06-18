Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $428.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

