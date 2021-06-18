Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

