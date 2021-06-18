Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 750.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

