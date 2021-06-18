Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 391,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

