Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in General Motors by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,293,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,841 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

