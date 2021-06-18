Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 234 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

