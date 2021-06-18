Morgan Stanley Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $28.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

