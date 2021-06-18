Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.
HCMLY stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.24.
Holcim Company Profile
LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.
