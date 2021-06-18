Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.13.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $551.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

