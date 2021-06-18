Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

