Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,591.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$28.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

