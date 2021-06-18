Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $229,190.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.66 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
