Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $229,190.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.66 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

